WD-Sporty – Episode 1

Sports

Episode 1 of ABC4's new sports podcast, WD-Sporty

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Check out the latest sports podcast from ABC4, called “WD-Sporty,” featuring Wesley Ruff, Dana Greene and Landry Russell, as they discuss all the happenings from the sports world.

In the inaugural episode, they discuss BYU’s dominating 48-7 victory over Troy, the return of Pac-12 football, and the NBA Finals.

Join us each week for a new episode to get Wesley and Dana’s take on all the stories involving the Jazz, Real Salt Lake, Utah, BYU, Utah State, Weber State and high school sports.

