WD-Sporty: Down the Stretch They Come

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – On this week’s episode of WD-Sporty, Dana Greene and Wesley Ruff talk about the stretch run for the Utah Jazz and if they can hold on to the number one seed and the importance of home court advantage in the playoffs. They also discuss the heartbreaking loss in the final minutes for Real Salt Lake, Zach Wilson’s first days at New York Jets mini-camp, plus the controversial findings at the Kentucky Derby.
