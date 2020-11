SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) - The Utah football game against Arizona State, originally scheduled for Saturday, November 28th in Tempe, has been moved to Sunday the 29th. The time of the game has yet to be announced.

The Sun Devils have not played the last two games against Cal and Colorado because of too many positive tests for COVID-19. Utah canceled its first two games of the season against Arizona and UCLA because of COVID-related issues.