HOUSTON (ABC4 Sports) - In its biggest test of the season, #14 BYU used another incredible performance from Zach Wilson to rally past Houston Friday to remain undefeated, 43-26.

Wilson continued to put up Heisman-caliber numbers, completing 25 of 35 passes for a career-high 400 yards and four touchdowns, as BYU scored the final 29 points of the game to improve to 5-0 on the season.