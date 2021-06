VERNAL, Utah (ABC4) - An employee from a contracted company is being blamed for responding to automated text messages with "inappropriate, offensive, and vulgar language" to 52 Utahns.

The TriCounty Health Department (TCHD) took to Facebook to explain the incident, saying they and the Utah Department of Health (UDOH) had hired a private texting service, Public Results, to send information via text message about where and how people can get a COVID-19 vaccine.