WD-Sporty: Aight, Shaq!

SEATTLE (ABC4 Sports) - After ending a 12-game Pac-12 road losing skid on Thursday at Washington State, the Utes basketball team lost another disappointing game on the road Sunday against Washington.

Jamal Bey scored a career-high 28 points on near-perfect shooting, ended two of Utah's last three possessions with a steal and a defensive rebound, and Washington rallied to an 83-79 win on Sunday.