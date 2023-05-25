SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The Wasatch High boys soccer team capped a fantastic season with a 4-2 victory over Alta to win its second 5A state championship in the last three years.

Jackson Hanley scored a goal 83 seconds into the match to give the Wasps a 1-0 lead before a half hour lightning delay at America First Field.

“It was huge,” Hanley said about his goal. “It was a good start and a great boost for our momentum to get that quick goal and keep us going.”

Alta tied the match near the end of the first half on a penalty kick from Brock Bennion.

But Wasatch took control in the second half. Jayden Cosper got a good touch on a ball deflected by Alta goalkeeper Chase Radford to give the Wasps a 2-1 lead.

Cole Simpson then blasted a shot that deflected off the crossbar and went in to give the Wasps some breathing room at 3-1.

Liam Davis added more insurance with Wasatch’s fourth goal of the game, fighting through three Alta defenders, to put it away.

“We were relentless on the attack,” said Wasatch head coach Jared Hendry. “They just kept going and going and going. We kept telling them if you keep attacking, the goals are going to come.”

Wasatch ends the season with a record of 17-1. Alta, which won the state title in 2022, finishes at 14-4.