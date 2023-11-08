SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Utah Jazz starting center Walker Kessler will be out for at least the next two weeks with an elbow injury.

Kessler sustained the injury in the Jazz season opener against Sacramento.

Kessler suffered a ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) sprain in his left elbow. Kessler continued to play and experienced discomfort over the next seven games. After resting and participating in non-contact activities, Kessler will be reevaluated by the Jazz medical staff in two weeks.

After a breakout first season with the Jazz in which he averaged 9.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game, and was named a finalist for NBA Rookie of the Year, Kessler has had some struggles in his second year in Utah.

He did have two great games against Denver when he scored 21 points on 10-of-11 shooting, while pulling down 13 rebounds, and against Chicago on Monday when he had 15 points, 15 rebounds and four blocked shots.

But outside of those two games, Kessler has averaged just 4.8 points and 5.8 rebounds.

Head coach Will Hardy announced a new starting lineup which now includes Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, Jordan Clarkson, Ochai Agbaji and rookie Keyonte George.

Utah plays at Indiana Wednesday before wrapping up a four-game road trip Friday at Memphis.