SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Utah Jazz rookie Walker Kessler didn’t play much in the Rising Stars Challenge at Vivint Arena Friday night. But he did make an impact.

Playing for Team Deron Williams, Kessler had two points and two blocked shots in seven minutes of action, as Team Deron lost to Team Pau Gasol, 40-25.

Kessler could have had three blocked shots, but was called for goaltending. He also had one rebound and one assist.

“Who calls goaltending in a all-star game?” Kessler asked with a smile. “We should have challenged it or something!”

But all in all, Kessler had a great time in his first Rising Stars experience.

“It’s fun to be a part of and play with those guys,” he said. “To hear your name called with the Salt Lake City crowd, I couldn’t ask for a better fan base. It’s funny how it works like that. I’m getting a little choked up thinking about it. But it was super fun and I’m super excited.”

Team Pau Gasol ended up winning the Rising Stars Challenge, with Toronto’s Jose Alvarado winning MVP honors.

Kessler’s All-Star Weekend isn’t done though, as he will team up with Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton in the NBA Skills Challenge Saturday night.