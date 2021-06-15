Vivint Arena to host preseason game between LA Kings and Vegas Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 31: Adrian Kempe #9 of the Los Angeles Kings looks for a rebound after Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Vegas Golden Knights blocked a shot by Dustin Brown #23 of the Kings in the third period of their game at T-Mobile Arena on March 31, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Kings defeated the Golden Knights 4-2. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Sports fans in Utah will have the opportunity to cool off by a giant sheet of ice at Vivint Arena later this year.

The downtown arena and home of the Utah Jazz announced that National Hockey League will be coming to town for an exhibition contest between the Los Angeles Kings and the Vegas Golden Knights on Sept. 30.

Frozen Fury is back!

Save the date to see the LA Kings face the @GoldenKnights at @Vivintarena. Tickets go on sale S👀N!



🗓 Sept. 30, 2021

📍 Salt Lake City, Utah — LA Kings (@LAKings) June 15, 2021

The game between the two clubs will be branded as Frozen Fury Utah and will be a recurring event for the next three years at Vivint Arena, according to a press release. The Kings will be the designated home team for the event, owing largely to the fact that team president Luc Robitaille makes a residence in the Heber Valley area.

“It has always been important for us to have a destination game in the preseason. We feel Salt Lake City, and the surrounding areas, are the ideal setting,” said Robitaille, who was also inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame as a player. “It will be great to play the Vegas Golden Knights in what will be a fun and festive atmosphere. Hockey continues to prosper in Utah and playing against our rival is a natural fit for this game and for the next few games in subsequent seasons.”

The Kings previously played preseason games in Salt Lake City in 2018 and 2019 against the Vancouver Canucks in events known as the “Salt Lake Shootout,” that drew more than 10,000 fans in attendance.

Youth and adult clinics held by Kings personnel are also set for participation by Utah hockey patrons.

“The LA Kings have been tremendous partners with us,” said Mark Powell, senior vice president of events for Vivint Arena. “Holding a portion of training camp, conducting hockey clinics and playing a game in Utah make this a unique opportunity to bring the NHL to our community.”

This season, the Kings finished with a record of 21-28-7 and missed the postseason. The Golden Knights, who have electrified the league since entering as a expansion franchise in 2017, are still in play and hold a 1-0 series lead over the Montreal Canadiens in the Stanley Cup semifinals.

Utah’s minor league hockey team, the ECHL’s Utah Grizzlies, who play at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, were eliminated from the playoffs on Friday with a loss to the Allen Americans.

Tickets for the game in September will go on sale on June 25. The event is expected to be held at full capacity.