Vivint Arena back to full capacity prompts increase to local economy

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On Tuesday, for the first time since the pandemic, Vivint Smart Home Arena will be at full capacity, just in time for Game 1 against the L.A. Clippers. More than 18,000 fans will be walking into the arena, which could boost the local economy.

“We expect an electric atmosphere,” Jazz V.P. of Communications Frank Zang tells ABC4.

Back to full capacity not only boosting revenues inside the arena.

“We have noted an increase in our merchandise sales throughout the course of the season. I think everyone in Salt Lake seems to have a number 45 Donovan Mitchell dark mode jersey,” Zang says.

Businesses in downtown Salt Lake are feeling the impacts.

“Fortunately, we have been super busy lately,” Hallpass Partner Chef Marc Marrone tells ABC4.

Hallpass is located near Gateway and Marrone says Tuesday afternoon is the so-called calm before the storm.

“Now, with the increased capacity at the Jazz game, we are expecting a super busy start to the evening and a super busy close out to the night when the game is out,” Marrone explains.

After a challenging year, Hallpass says they are excited to finally be back to some normalcy.

“The staff has been really patient and supportive, going above and beyond, making sure we fulfill the best guest experience possible,” Marrone says.

He hopes more people showing up to downtown events, like a Jazz game, will eventually help them grow.

Tip off for Game 1 against the Clippers is at 8 p.m. Doors open two hours before and tickets are still on sale.