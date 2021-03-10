Vancouver Whitecaps to begin MLS season at Rio Tinto Stadium

Vancouver Whitecaps forward Fredy Montero celebrates after scoring a goal against the Los Angeles Galaxy during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Portland, Ore., Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. The Whitecaps defeated the Galaxy 3-0. (AP Photo/Steve Dipaola)

RSL's first home match will be on May 1st against Sporting Kansas City

SANDY, UTAH (ABC4 Sports) – Major League Soccer and the Vancouver Whitecaps announce that Whitecaps FC will open the 2021 season playing its home matches at Rio Tinto Stadium.

Due to the travel restrictions currently in place between the U.S. and Canada because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Canadian club will train at America First Field in Sandy and play home matches at Rio Tinto Stadium.

These Rocky Mountains should do, aye @WhitecapsFC? — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) March 10, 2021

In order to comply with COVID-19 protocols, Vancouver will make its base at Rio Tinto Stadium. Using locker room space that was previously used by Utah Royals FC. They will train at America First Field and utilize its own parking area and entrance to the stadium. Real Salt Lake will remain at its practice facility at the Zions Bank Training Center in Herriman, Utah.

Vancouver is the third Canadian club to announce a temporary home in the U.S. for the start of the 2021 season. Toronto FC will train in Orlando and play home games in Orlando and Tampa, while CF Montreal will train in Fort Lauderdale and play home games at Inter Miami CF Stadium.

Whitecaps FC will play its first home matches of the season at Rio Tinto Stadium, starting with its season-opener against the Portland Timbers on Sunday, April 18 at 8 p.m. MT.

RSL kicks off the 2021 season on the road against Minnesota United FC on Saturday, April 24 and will play its home opener on Saturday, May 1 at Rio Tinto Stadium against rival Sporting Kansas City.