Vaccination required for fans at Las Vegas Raiders’ home games

Players warm up before an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

LAS VEGAS (ABC4) – If you are heading to a Las Vegas Raiders game, you will need to be vaccinated.

The Raiders have announced they will require all attendees at home games to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination through the CLEAR’s mobile app and Health Pass feature.

This policy will take effect for the first regular-season home game on Sept. 13 against the Baltimore Ravens.

According to a Monday release from the team, the Raiders are the first NFL team to announce a vaccine/no mask policy. Earlier this month, ABC4 affiliate WGNO reports the New Orleans Saints will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test from the previous 72 hours.

The new policy is in accordance with a new Emergency Directive from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak regarding large events.

“After consultation with Governor Sisolak and other community leaders, this policy ensures that we will be able to operate at full capacity without masks for fully vaccinated fans for the entire season,” Davis explains.

Before home games, the Raiders say they will offer fans the chance to receive a vaccine at Allegiant Stadium, permitting newly vaccinated fans enter wearing a mask.