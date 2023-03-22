OREM, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Utah Valley’s magical run through the NIT is heading to Las Vegas.

In maybe its biggest victory in school history, Trey Woodbury and Justin Harmon each scored 17 points, while Aziz Bandaogo added 15 points and 12 rebounds, as Utah Valley held off Cincinnati, 74-68, in the quarterfinals of the NIT on Wednesday night at the UCCU Center.

Utah Valley improves to 28-8 overall and punches a ticket to the NIT Final Four next week at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. The Wolverines will take on UAB on Tuesday, March 28 at 7:30 p.m. (MT) in the semifinals. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.



Utah Valley led the game for all but 30 seconds in front of a raucous packed crowd at the UCCU Center.

“I’m so grateful for all the fans that came out to support us tonight,” said Utah Valley head coach Mark Madsen. “We have a phrase that we use in this program: Players make programs. We have a locker room full of great players, great people, and great students. Trey Woodbury is one of the all-time greats to come through UVU.”



Woodbury scored his 17 points on a 7 of 12 clip from the field, including a 2 of 5 mark from long range. He also dished out seven assists and pulled down six rebounds.



Harmon made 6 of 14 shots from the floor for his 17 points, including a pair of threes. He also had five rebounds with two assists and two steals.



Bandaogo scored 15 points with 12 rebounds for his 16th double-double of the season. He also had four blocks on the night.



Tim Fuller was also in double figures with 12 points to go along with nine rebounds and three assists.



Utah Valley shot 45.5 percent (25-55) from the field with a 29.4 percent (5-17) clip from long range. UVU held Cincinnati to a 34.2 percent (27-79) mark from the field and a 24.0 percent (6-25) clip from long range.



Utah Valley outrebounded Cincinnati 46-40 and scored 36 points in the paint to UC’s 28.



Utah Valley now travels to Las Vegas to play in the NIT’s Final Four at Orleans Arena. The Wolverines will take on UAB on Tuesday, March 28 at 7:30 p.m. (MT) in the semifinal. A win over UAB would advance UVU to the championship game of the NIT on Thursday, March 30.

Utah Valley took a 12-10 lead through the first five minutes of the game. A Harmon three-pointer followed by a Bandaogo dunk sparked an 8-0 run over the next three minutes to give the Wolverines a double digit 20-10 lead with 11:33 remaining in the half. UVU then pushed its lead to 12 points, 25-13, with 8:41 to go but Cincinnati responded with seven unanswered points to cut the UVU lead to five points, 25-20, with 6:43 on the clock. The Wolverines outscored Cincinnati 14-13 over the final 6:11 to take a 39-33 lead into halftime.



Cincinnati scored eight of the first 10 points of the second half to tie the game, 41-41, just over three minutes into the period. UVU took a 45-43 lead and then used a 6-1 run over the next four minutes to get its lead back up to seven points, 51-44, with 12 minutes to play. The Wolverines took a 53-49 lead with 11 minutes to go and then used a 9-2 run culminating in a Tim Fuller dunk and a Woodbury three to give UVU a 62-51 lead with 6:34 to play.

The Bearcats responded right back with an 8-2 run over the next three minutes to cut the UVU lead to five points, 64-59, with 3:45 to go. Utah Valley then got the lead to eight points, 69-61, with 1:20 to play and held on down the stretch to secure the 74-68 win.

The 28 victories this season extends the Wolverines’ all-time school record.

Wisconsin and North Texas will play in the first semifinal on Tuesday, with the winners meeting on Thursday for the championship.