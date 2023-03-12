Utah Utes vs. Stanford Cardinal at Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, February 25, 2023. Copyright Bryan Byerly

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – For the first time ever, the University of Utah women’s basketball team will host an NCAA Tournament game.

The co-Pac-12 champs earned a #2 seed, its highest seeding ever, and will open the tournament at the Huntsman Center against Big South Conference champions Gardner-Webb. The Runnin’ Bulldogs were 29-4 this season, while the Utes was a share of its first Pac-12 title with a record of 25-4.

Tip-off time has not yet been announced, but the Utes will play Friday at the Huntsman Center. If they win, they’ll face the winner of the North Carolina State – Princeton game on Sunday for the right to go to the Sweet 16.

