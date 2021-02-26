Utes wide receiver Samson Nacua enters the transfer portal

Utah wide receiver Samson Nacua (45) celebrates after the team’s victory over Washington State following an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Nacua caught 11 touchdowns over four seasons for Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utes wide receiving corps took another blow to its depth as senior wide Samson Nacua announced he is entering the transfer portal.

Nacua is the second receiver to leave the school since the end of last season, joining Bryan Thompson, who transferred to Arizona State.

In his four seasons with the Utes, Nacua caught 82 passes for 1,015 yards and 11 touchdowns. He only appeared in two games in the 2020 Covid-19 shortened seasoned, totaling four catches for 29 yards and a touchdown.

Nacua, a Timpview High product, led the Utes in receiving touchdowns in 2018 and 2019.

He will be eligible to play immediately in 2021 as a graduate transfer.

With Nacua and Thompson leaving, the Utes top returning wide receivers will be Britain Covey and Solomon Enis.