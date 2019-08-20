Utes walk-ons surprised by scholarship announcements

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – One of Kyle Whittingham’s favorite parts of being a head coach is awarding scholarships to walk-on players.

Last week, the Utah head football coach helped orchestrate three surprise announcements, and the videos went viral.

Tight end Ali’i Niumatolo’s dad Ken, the head coach at Navy, interrupted a Utah team meeting to tell his son he had earned a full scholarship.

“Ali’i, my son, congratulations on getting your scholarship!” Ken announced on a video feed.

“It was awesome,” Ali’i said. “Him and my my mom were just so happy for me. I was like, ‘Dad, why didn’t you tell me? How did you keep that from me?’ So, that was kind of funny.”

Defensive end Malik Haynes thought the team earned a surprise pizza party during a meeting, but this pizza had an extra special topping — a full-ride scholarship.

“My first thought was that it was a team activity or a distraction that we were all going to get pizza or something,” Haynes said. “But then it turned out to be a full ride, and I was like, oh shoot! The pizza was good, though.”

Mason Woodward’s wife Noelle was disguised as a Utah trainer when she broke the news to her husband after practice.

“I had my head down when they were announcing everybody,” Woodward said. “Then she took her hat off and said what her name was, and I was like, what is she doing here? That was a huge surprise, but it was awesome.”

These are players that work just as hard as anybody on team, sacrificing their time, effort and bodies for basically nothing in return. But now, they get tuition, room, meals and books all paid for.

“It’s so much easier now,” Woodward said. “Especially since my wife was the only one working, so it’s a big help for us.”

“It’s great to see these guys come into the program for the love of the game, the sheer love of the game,” said Whittingham. “They’re not getting anything out of it monetarily, so to work hard for two, three, sometimes four years and then finally get rewarded at the end after a great deal of perseverance. That’s very rewarding to see.”

But perhaps the best part of all three announcements was the reaction of the entire Utah team. They mobbed the players after the announcements.

“It was exciting,” Haynes said. “It was just a lot of energy and a lot of positive vibes. Everyone just jumped up and it was celebration time.”

“That’s one thing that brought me here was the family aspect of it,” said Woodward, who turned down a scholarship from Southern Utah to walk on at Utah. “You can just see the love we have for each other, so that meant a lot to me too.”