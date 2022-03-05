LAS VEGAS (ABC4 Sports) – Las Vegas is proving to be one lucky for the Utah women’s basketball team.

The Utes pulled off its third victory in three nights, upsetting 2nd-seeded Oregon, 80-73, to advance to its first Pac-12 Tournament Championship Game.

Utah (20-10) will take on top-seeded and 2nd-ranked Stanford (27-3) Sunday at 4:00 p.m.

Pac-12 Freshman of the Year Gianna Kneepkens led the way with 24 points, seven rebounds and five assits, while Kennady McQueen recorded her first double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

“I am incredibly proud of my team,” head coach Lynne Roberts said. “We’ve been on them about how to win in March. We picked two things about what it takes to win in March, and we just talked about being 30 percent tougher, just every possession, every person. You don’t have to be perfect, but you need to be as tough as you can and play as hard as you possibly can. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Oregon had won both meetings in the regular season over the Utes, and raced out to a 25-14 lead after the first quarter.

But after cutting the lead down to five at halftime, the Utes dominated the third quarter, 23-8, highlighted by a 16-1 run to take a 10-point lead into the fourth.

Oregon battled back and eventually took a 66-65 lead with under four minutes to play. But McQueen made seven free throws, while Kneepkens added a layup as Utah went on a 9-0 run to take control of the game.

Kelsey Rees added 14 points and eight rebounds, while J enna Johnson scored 13 points for the Utes.

Utah shot just 38.1 percent from the field, but held Oregon to 39.4 shooting. The difference came at the free throw line, where the Utes made 23 of 28 from the charity stripe, compared to 11 of 16 for the Ducks.

Utah had all but locked up a bid to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since joining the Pac-12, but Friday’s win over the Ducks cemented an invite to the Big Dance.

Stanford advanced to the Pac-12 Championship Game with a 71-43 win over Colorado. The Cardinal have not lost a Pac-12 game this season, and have won 19 straight overall.