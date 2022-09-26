SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utes offense has taken a big hit with the news that tight end Brant Kuithe will miss the remainder of the 2022 season with a knee injury.

Kuithe suffered the injury near the end of the first quarter of Saturday’s game against Arizona State after catching his second pass of the night.

“That’s a big blow to our offense,” head coach Kyle Whittingham said at Monday’s press conference.

Kuithe is a 3-time All-Pac-12 performer, and could have entered the NFL Draft last season, but chose to come back to school to try to win another Pac-12 Championship.

Kuithe does have the option to return for the 2023 season since he has only played in four games and could take a medical redshirt. But with his age, Kuithe is expected to begin training for the NFL Draft as soon as he is healthy.

In his Utah career, Kuithe has 148 catches for 1,882 yards and 16 touchdowns. This season, Kuithe leads the team in receptions with 19 for 206 yards and three touchdowns.

Dalton Kincaid will assume an even bigger role in the offense, with Thomas Yassmin expected to fill some of the void left by Kuithe.