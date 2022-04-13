SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The University of Utah has suspended head baseball coach Gary Henderson for two weeks without pay for what the University is calling a “personnel matter.”

The statement released by the school did not detail what the issue was.

During the suspension, assistant coach Todd Guilliams will serve as interim head coach.

In his first full season as head coach, Henderson has led the Utes to a record of 18-13-1, 5-7 in Pac-12 play and 7-6 at home.

Henderson took over in June of 2021 after Bill Kinneberg retired after 18 years at the helm. Henderson served as an assistant under Kinneberg for two seasons. Prior to that, Henderson was a coach at Mississippi State.