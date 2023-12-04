SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – If the Utah women’s basketball team is going to repeat as Pac-12 champions, they’re going to have to do it without one of their top players.

Gianna Kneepkens suffered a major foot injury in Saturday’s win over BYU, and is out for the remainder of the season.

“It’s a blow to our program,” head coach Lynne Roberts said. “But this is why we’ve been talking about our depth. I believe in this team and everybody giving just a little bit more.”

The injury happened on a fluke play at the end of the game, which Utah already had in hand, when Kneepkens lost her footing and collapsed to the floor. She had to be helped off the court, not putting any pressure on her right leg.

“The look on her face was just heartbreaking,” said Pac-12 Player of the Year Alissa Pili. “Especially with the kind of person that she is, the competitor that she is. What she brings to our team, for her to go down like that, it’s never an easy thing to deal with.”

Kneepkens was a huge part of Utah’s run to the Sweet 16 last season, and her numbers were even better this year. Through eight games, she was averaging 17.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists, all career highs. The Utes say it will take a team effort to replace her production.

“It’s a big loss for us for sure,” said guard Kennady McQueen. “We’ve talked about being five percent better, since she’s number five. So, everybody has to step up five percent more. She brought a lot to our team, and I don’t think one person can make it up. It’s going to take all of us.”

If there is a silver lining, Kneepkens won’t lose a year of eligibility and will have two years remaining. But the team is intent on keeping her involved this season as it defends its Pac-12 title.

“Gianna is struggling right now,” Roberts said. “If there’s a kid that lives, breathes, and sleeps basketball, it’s her. But this is part of life. Life can stink sometimes, but she’s got a group of teammates that love her and coaches that love her.”

“I think we’re a close-nit group,” McQueen added. “Gianna is one of our favorites. She loves the game of basketball, and we’ll have to help her find a way to still be included outside of basketball. I think it’s important for her to feel all the feelings.”

“Injures are not easy to deal with,” Pili said. “Sometimes you can feel like your value has been lessoned because you’re not out there on the court. So, we’re just letting her know that we’re here for her.”

Hoping this isn't a serious injury to Gianna Kneepkens, but it didn't look good. #12 Utah beats BYU, 87-68. pic.twitter.com/ZfFGTibOBd — Dana Greene (@dana_greene) December 3, 2023

The Utes are off to a 7-1 start and ranked #11 in the country. They will be tested right away without their top playmaker as they take on top-ranked South Carolina on Sunday.

“I’m really excited to see what our team is made of,” Roberts said. “Sometimes with adversity, it forces you to get out of your comfort zone. We’ve got enough talent in the room to still achieve our goals. Adversity hits and you either adapt and change, or you run away from it. We’re not running away from anything.”

Kneepkens is expected to have surgery on her right foot in the next few days.