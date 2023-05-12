TUCSCON, Ariz. (ABC4 Sports) – The #17 Utah softball team is moving on to the championship game in the inaugural Pac-12 Tournament after an 8-4 victory over #5 Washington Friday night in Tuscon.

Julia Jimenez went 3-for-4 with three RBI and a home run, as Utah improved to 36-13 on the season.

Elessa Bonstrom added a 2-run home run as Utah scored four times in the seventh inning to put the game away.

Mariah Lopez went the distance on the mound, scattering 11 hits and striking out two to improve to 17-5 on the season.

Kendall Lundberg and Abby Dayton each drove in a run for the Utes.

Utah will face #2 UCLA in the Pac-12 Championship Game Saturday night at 8:00 p.m. MT. The top-seeded Bruins defeated Stanford in the other semifinal, 1-0.