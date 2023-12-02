SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The #12 Utah women’s basketball team made 17 three-pointers in an 87-68 win over BYU Saturday night, but it may have come at a big cost.

Alissa Pili scored 23 points to lead the Utes, while Gianna Kneepkens added 17. But with less than two minutes to play, Kneepkens went down on a non-contact play, and had to be helped to the locker room, not putting any pressure on her right leg.

“It was a foot, ankle,” head coach Lynne Roberts said. “She just kind of rolled it. It scared her. So we will see.”

Kneepkens was scheduled to get x-rays after the game.

Pili, the reigning Pac-12 Conference player of the year, made 9 of 12 shots from the floor, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range for Utah (7-1). She added six rebounds and five assists in guiding the Utes to their fifth straight win. Kennady McQueen scored 18, while Ines Vieira pitched in with 12 assists to go with five points and five rebounds.

Hoping this isn't a serious injury to Gianna Kneepkens, but it didn't look good. #12 Utah beats BYU, 87-68. pic.twitter.com/ZfFGTibOBd — Dana Greene (@dana_greene) December 3, 2023

McQueen hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 points to lead four starters in first-half double figures and Utah turned a 10-point first-quarter lead into a 52-32 advantage at halftime. The Utes shot 54.5% and sank 10 of 22 from 3-point range in the first 20 minutes.

Lauren Gustin and freshman Kailey Woolston led the Cougars (6-2) with 17 points apiece. Gustin also grabbed 13 rebounds for her sixth double-double this season. Emma Calvert scored 12 off the bench.

Utah, which returned all five starters from last season’s team, is 5-0 at home this season and has won 21 straight there.

But their hopes of another deep run in the NCAA Tournament may hinge on the health of Kneepkens.

“Obviously G is a huge part of our team,” Roberts said. “And that is a significant loss if that happens. But I believe in our team and our depth. That is why you have depth. Hopefully, we get Issy Palmer back soon. And, you know, we’ll be all right. That is part of sports, part of games, part of it. But lord willing she’s OK.”

The Utes, who shot 53.4% overall and made half of their 34 3-pointers, handed BYU its second straight loss and improved to 68-43 in the all-time series.

Utah travels to play Saint Joseph’s on Thursday before heading to Uncasville, Conn., on Dec. 10 to play No. 1 South Carolina in the Basktball Hall of Fame Showcase. BYU returns home to host Utah State on Tuesday.