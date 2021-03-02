Utes release 2021 football schedule

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The University of Utah 2021 football schedule was released on Tuesday, and the Utes will kick off the season September 2nd at home against Weber State.

The Utes will play six home games and six on the road.



Utah will then hit the road for two straight weeks, starting at in-state rival BYU on Saturday, Sept. 11, followed by a game at San Diego State on Saturday, Sept. 18. The Utes have won nine consecutive games against BYU, dating back to 2010, while their last game against San Diego State also took place in 2010 with a 38-34 win in Qualcomm Stadium.



The Utes open Pac-12 play on Saturday, Sept. 25 at home against Washington State before going into their open weekend Oct. 2. Utah will then trade home and away weekends for four consecutive games, going on the road to USC (Oct. 9), home against Arizona State (Oct. 16), traveling to Oregon State (Oct. 23) and then returning home on Oct. 30 to host UCLA.



Utah will play its final two regular season road games starting on Friday, Nov. 5 when they battle the Stanford Cardinal before heading to Tucson to take on Arizona on Saturday, Nov. 13.



The Utes go on to host Oregon on Saturday, Nov. 20, followed by the regular season finale against Colorado on Saturday, Nov. 26 in Rice-Eccles Stadium.



The Pac-12 Championship game is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 3 in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev.



Utah returns 21 total starters in 2021 (9 offense, 10 defense, 2 special teams), including 2020 All-Pac-12 selections Britain Covey (WR/RS), Nick Ford (OL), Devin Lloyd (LB), Jadon Redding (PK), Brant Kuithe (TE), Sataoa Laumea (OL), Mika Tafua (DE), JaTravis Broughton (CB), Keegan Markgraf (LS) and Nephi Sewell (LB).



2021 Utah Football Schedule

