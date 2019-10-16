Utes receiving corps sharing the wealth

Five different receivers have led the Utes in catches in first six games

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Tyler Huntley and Zack Moss have grabbed most of the headlines, at least on offense, for the #13 Utah football team this season.

But the unheralded receiving corps has also been a big contributor to the Utes success, and they’ve done it by sharing the wealth.

Through six games, the Utes have had five different players lead the team in catches, and six different receivers catch touchdowns.

Demari Simpkins leads the team in receptions with 14, while Bryan Thompson has the most receiving yards with 310.

Samson Nacua has been the hottest receiver, catching a touchdown in each of the last two games.

“The ball is spreading around really good,” Nacua said. “Everyone is getting a touch, and it’s just us being really dedicated to the team more than ourselves. Us just being willing to sacrifice, and that’s what we’ve been willing to do, and it’s working out perfectly.”

It’s that unselfish attitude that has made it easier for Tyler Huntley, who is third in the nation, completing 76 percent of his passes.

“A lot of times when the ball is being spread around so much, and each guy is not getting as much as he wanted, you can have a little bit of an issue,” said head coach Kyle Whittingham. “But not with this group. They’re team players all the way, and that’s really been a positive for our football team is to have that mentality.”

Even with the loss of Britain Covey, who is most likely going to redshirt, this may be the most talented receiving corps Utah has had in a while. Whether it’s Nacua, Thompson, Simpkins, Jaylon Dixon, Solomon Enis, Derrick Vickers or tight end Brant Kuithe, defenses can’t focus on stopping just one guy.

“As a receiving corps, we’ve looked in the past years and have known we’ve always had the talent,” Nacua said. “It was always just a matter of certain players or the whole squad just buying in. This year, Demari really took it upon himself to help each receiver buy into the system and it’s just working out really well.”

The Utes host #17 Arizona State Saturday at 4:00 p.m. at Rice-Eccles Stadium.