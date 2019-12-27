Utes ready for ‘road game’ in Alamo Bowl against Texas

SAN ANTONIO (ABC4 Sports) – Utah head football coach Kyle Whittingham was pleased with what he saw in his team’s first practice back from the Christmas break, as the Utes worked out in San Antonio ahead of the Alamo Bowl New Year’s Eve against Texas.

“It was good, and there was good retention,” Whittingham said. “When you take four days off, you want to see them come out with a lot of juice, a lot of energy and also hope they retain all the things we worked on in the first nine practices, which they did.”

While there is fun to be had in the Alamo City, the Utes are here for one reason — to win.

“This is a big game still,” said wide receiver Jaylen Dixon. “We’re trying to get that 12th win, and that’s the main thing right now. I think we’re really focused on it, and this is a business trip.”

“Our coaches do a good job of giving us a good balance of that,” said running back Zack Moss. “We understand this is a business trip at the end of the day, but also allowing us to have a lot of fun and down time.”

And while the Utes may still be stinging from their Pac-12 Championship loss to Oregon three weeks ago, they still have motivation to finish the season strong.

“To send the seniors out the right way,” Whittingham said. “That’s the biggest motivating factor is giving the seniors a chance to go out on a positive. There is still a lot of big things this team is playing for, a 12-win season, a top-10 ranking, so there’s a lot on the line.”

With Austin just over an hour away, there will undoubtedly be way more Texas fans than Utah fans, but the Utes are OK with that. Afterall, they were 4-1 on the road this season.

“We anticipate probably 90 percent to 10 percent the ratio as far as the crowd,” Whittingham said. “But our guys did well on the road this year, so we’ve just got to keep that same mentality and treat it as a road game.”

“We know it’s an hour away, so we’re going to expect like 40 or 50 thousand Texas fans,” added tight end Brant Kuithe. “So, it’s not going to be easy, but we’re used to that type of stuff.”

“They might have more guys in the stands,” said defensive end Bradlee Anae. “But we’re just trying to come in and get business done, execute and have some great practices beforehand.”

And this will be a homecoming for several Utah players, who grew up in Texas.

“I may have up to 20 people coming,” said Dixon, who grew up in Frisco, Texas. “It’s going to be a big group, so I’m excited for it.”

“I lived out here for four years, so I got a lot of my friends coming and I got some people I know on the team,” added defensive back Javelin Guidry. “So just being out here again, it’s great.”

Utah (11-2) and Texas (7-5) will play at 5:30 p.m. mountain time New Year’s Eve in the Alamodome.