Utes move up to #10 in AP rankings, Cougars also getting votes

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utes football team has cracked the top-10.

After yesterday’s 31-0 win over Idaho State, the Utes moved up to #10 in the latest AP poll.

Utah will take on USC Friday night in a key Pac-12 showdown at the Coliseum.

BYU is also receiving votes in the poll for the first time this season. The Cougars received 12 votes, which would put them at #32 if the rankings stretched the far.

The Cougars knocked off USC in overtime, 30-27, knocking the Trojans out of the top-25.

Five other Pac-12 teams are ranked, with Oregon coming in at #16, Washington State at #19, Washington at #22, Cal at #23 and Arizona State at #24.

This is the first time since 2015 the Pac-12 has had six teams ranked.

