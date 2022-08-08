SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Going into one of the most anticipated seasons in Utah football history, the Utes are ranked #8 in the USA Today preseason coaches poll, released Monday morning.

This is the highest preseason ranking Utah has ever received. Its previous highest ranking was #14 in the 2019 preseason AP poll.

With 17 starters back from a team that won its first Pac-12 Championship and earned a trip to the Rose Bowl for the first time, the Utes were also picked to win a second straight conference championship.

Oregon, which fell victim to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game, is ranked #12, while USC comes into the season at #15.

Alabama is ranked #1, followed by Ohio State, Clemson, Georgia and Notre Dame. BYU was not ranked in the preseason top-25.

For the entire USA Today preseason coaches poll, click here.

Utah finished the 2021 season with a record of 10-4 and ranked #12 in the final Associated Press rankings.

The Utes kick off the 2022 season September 3rd at Florida.