SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Coming off back-to-back Pac-12 championships, the Utah football team comes in at #14 in the Associated Press preseason poll released Monday.

Utah is one of five Pac-12 teams to be ranked, along with #6 USC, #10 Washington, #15 Oregon and #18 Oregon State.

This is the fifth straight year the Utes have appeared in the AP preseason rankings.

Utah was also ranked #14 in the USA Today coaches poll, released last week.

The Utes had its highest preseason ranking in 2022 at #7, and finished the season with a record 10-4, and were ranked 10th in the final AP poll.

The #14 ranking marks Utah’s second highest preseason ranking, which it also accomplished in 2019.

Two-time defending national champion Georgia is the top-ranked team, followed by Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama and LSU.

BYU was not ranked, but the Big 12 Conference did have four teams appear in the preseason poll with #11 Texas, #16 Kansas State, #17 TCU and #17 Oklahoma.

Iowa, Utah State’s first opponent this season, is ranked #25.