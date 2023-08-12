SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Utah backup quarterback Brandon Rose was apparently seriously injured during Friday’s scrimmage and was hospitalized, but has been released.

On a social media post on Rose’s Instagram account, Rose wrote, “thank you for all the prayers. that’s love.”

Rose was responding to a post that said, “Update on Brandon. He has been released and is home now. Expected to make a full recovery. Thank you for your continued prayers. I think you all so much for all the calls and text and have shared with him all of your prayers.”

Rose is vying for the backup quarterback job behind Cam Rising, who is recovering himself from ACL surgery. It is unclear if Rising will be healthy enough to start the season opener against Florida August 31.

Rose, a redshirt freshman who had not played in a game in his Utah career, is competing with Bryson Barnes and Nate Johnson for the backup job. Head coach Kyle Whittingham indicated that Rose has the edge through the first week of training camp.

“The quarterback position is still in flux,” Whittingham said on Tuesday. “Our first extensive look at live work will be on Thursday with a scrimmage, so hopefully by Monday we will have a pecking order. There is trust in all three of those guys, it is just about how they are going to separate themselves. That will come with the next six practices or so, and hopefully then we will have more of an order.”

Barnes has the most experience of the three, having started and won a game against Washington State last season. Barnes has also played in the last two Rose Bowls in relief of the injured Rising.

Whittingham is expected to address Rose’s injury on Tuesday. Whittingham typically does not address injuries unless they are season-ending.