Utes pull away from Weber State in season opener, 40-17

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – It wasn’t the most impressive season-opening performance, and thanks to a lightning delay, it took a lot longer than expected. But the Utes football team eventually took care of business against Weber State, 40-17.

Charlie Brewer threw for 233 yards and two touchdowns in his Utah debut, while Dalton Kincaid caught four passes for 75 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the opener for both teams.

Tavion Thomas ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries in his Utah debut.

Weber State took a 7-3 lead when Rashid Shaheed cut to the edge and returned a kickoff 100 yards untouched. He tied an FCS record with his sixth kickoff return for a touchdown. The teams retreated to the locker rooms with 8:26 left in the first quarter because of a lightning delay that lasted 90 minutes.

But the Utes then outscored the Wildcats 40-3 before a late Weber State touchdown.

Devin Lloyd led the Utes defense with tackles and an interception off a deflection from Clark Phillips III.

Backup quarterback Cam Rising threw his first career touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.

Bronson Barron threw for 213 yards and a touchdown for Weber State, but the Wildcats had just 57 yards rushing.

Utah marched down the field quickly after play resumed. The Utes covered 75 yards in five plays, culminating in a 17-yard pass from Brewer to Kincaid, to go back ahead 10-7. Brewer completed four passes on the drive – including three in a row to get Utah into the red zone.

Lloyd snagged a tipped ball at the Weber State 31 to set up a 12-yard touchdown run from Thomas that extended Utah’s lead to 19-7 in the second quarter.

Weber State had a chance to cut the deficit to five before halftime after mounting a 17-play drive and reaching the Utah 1. The Wildcats could not punch it in, coming up short on fourth down when Brandon McKinney stopped reserve quarterback Creyton Cooper for no gain.

The Utes shut the door on a potential comeback when Brewer connected with Solomon Enis on an 8-yard pass that made it 26-10 late in the third quarter.

The Utes next head to Provo September 11th looking for its 10th straight win over BYU.