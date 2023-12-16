SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Branden Carlson scored 26 points and Utah beat Utah Valley 76-62 on Saturday for its fifth straight win.

Carlson was 10 of 16 from the floor and made three from long range to go with seven rebounds. Rollie Worster and Gabe Madsen each added 13 points for Utah (8-2), which shot 50% (29 of 58) from the floor. Lawson Lovering had eight points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

Carlson’s 26 points were the second most he has scored this season, behind the 31 points he poured in against Wake Forest last month.

Utah Valley trailed by double digits for most of the second half but pulled to 67-62 with 2:43 to play. The Utes closed with a pair of free throws and a dunk from Carlson, a Worster jumper and Madsen’s 3 to end it.

Caleb Stone-Carrawell scored 12 points and Tanner Toolson had 11 for Utah Valley (6-5). Trevin Dorius added nine points and 10 rebounds.

Utah Valley led for most of the first half before the Utes closed on a 10-4 surge for a 38-32 advantage at the break. Carlson scored 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting with a pair of 3s in the first half.

“I thought our guys competed and battled,” said Utah Valley head coach Todd Phillips. “We were right there in the last three minutes of the game and ran out of gas and gave them some easy baskets late to stretch their lead. We hung in there and hung in there. We didn’t shoot it great in the second half. If we would have hit a couple of those baskets and knocked down free throws, it’s a different ball game. We needed to make some foul shots we missed and make a couple of the threes we had late.”

Utah has now won five in a row and is a perfect 5-0 at the Huntsman Center this season.

Gabe Madsen tied his career-high in assists with four on Saturday – tying it for the fourth time in his career. Lawson Lovering posted a season-high 11 rebounds, while the 23 rebounds for Utah was a new season-high.

Highly touted Georgia Tech transfer Deivon Smith made his Utah debut, and had two assists and one steal in 12 minutes.

Each team host games on Wednesday, as Utah plays Bellarmine while Utah Valley faces Liberty.