LOS ANGELES (ABC4 Sports) – Utah has been chosen as the favorite to win the 2022 Pac-12 Conference Championship.

33 media members who cover the league voted in the poll.

The defending Pac-12 Champions received 26 of the 33 first-place votes.

Oregon, who played the Utes in the 2021 championship game, received two first-place votes and the second most overall points to edge out USC.

Despite the Trojans having more first-place votes with five.

This will be the first season that the Pac-12 Football Championship Game will be played between the two teams with the highest conference winning percentage.

The media has correctly selected the Conference Champion in 32 of 61 previous preseason polls, including five times in the 11-year Football Championship Game era.

2022 Pac-12 Football Media Day will be held in Los Angeles on Friday, July 29.

The Utes open up their season on September 3rd, in Gainsville taking on the Florida gators.