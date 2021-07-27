Utes picked to finish second in South Division at Pac-12 Media Day

LOS ANGELES (ABC4 Sports) – It could be a special season for the University of Utah football team.

The Utes, coming off a Covid-shortened 3-2 season in 2020, were picked to finish second in the South Division at Pac-12 Media Day behind reigning South Division champion USC. Oregon was picked to win the North Division. Utah received six first place votes.

The Utes also placed a conference-leading five players on the All-Pac-12 preseason first team in offensive lineman Nick Ford, linebacker Devin Lloyd, defensive lineman Mika Tafua, kick returner Britain Covey and kicker Jadon Redding.

Tight end Brant Kuithe was named to the preseason honorable mention squad, joined by defensive tackle Viane Moala, and cornerbacks JaTravis Broughton, Clark Phillips III and Keegan Markgraf.

The Utes kick off the 2021 season September 2nd at home against Weber State.