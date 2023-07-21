LAS VEGAS (ABC4 Sports) – The University of Utah football team will be attempting to do something no team has done in the Pac-12 era — win three straight titles.

“Nobody has ever 3-peated in the Pac-12,” said Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham at Pac-12 Media Day in Las Vegas Friday. “That’s one thing right there that we can accomplish that has not been done. We still have not made it to the College Football Playoffs, and that’s something else that we’re looking at. So there are a lot of things that we have yet to accomplish.”

The biggest question surrounding the Utes as they get ready to open training camp is the health of quarterback Cam Rising. Rising tore his ACL in the Rose Bowl, and is on track with his rehab, but may not be ready for the season opener against Florida.

“Cam is going to come right down to the wire,” Whittingham said. “Will he be ready for the opener? We’ll have to find out. But we’ve still got a month and a half before that happens.”

“My knee feels good,” Rising said. “I’m just doing everything I can, making sure every single movement there is, and every type of throw. I’m trying to be ready to make sure every type of situation I’m put in that my body will be ready to go.”

If Rising can’t go against the Gators, the Utes would turn to either Bryson Barnes or Brandon Rose.

“If they clear him, I have all the confidence in the world in Cam,” Whittingham said. “We certainly don’t want to put him out there prematurely or before he’s ready, which I’m sure they won’t do.”

Tight end Brant Kuithe will be fully recovered from an ACL injury, and with plenty of dangerous targets to throw to, a solid offensive line, and Ja’Quindin Jackson fully converted from quarterback to running back, the offense should be dynamic.

“Ja’Quindin is a great asset to us as a running back when we made that move last year,” Whittingham said. “He embraced it. It’s one thing to change positions, but if you do it and embrace it and don’t do it reluctantly, your odds are much better at success.”

“He’s committed to this team,” Rising said about Jackson. “He puts his best foot forward each and every day to make sure he’s giving everything he has.”

As one of six Utes on the All-Pac-12 Preseason First Team, safety Cole Bishop has become the face of the defense. With so many great quarterbacks in the Pac-12, including reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, that defense is going to be tested every week.

“There are so many good quarterbacks in the league now, it’s going to be an every week thing that we’ve got to prepare for somebody,” Bishop said. “But I’d say one of our biggest strengths right now is our depth. At every position we’re at least two deep.”

As 2-time defending Pac-12 champs, Utah is going to use their third place preseason ranking as motivation to prove people wrong.

“It is what it is and they can think whatever they want,” Rising said. “We’ll just find out come this season.”

“I think it’s a good spot to be in,” added Bishop. “We’ve won it the past two years, and we’re still not getting those votes. It just shows that we’ve got to keep working to keep building Utah up, so people start to respect that we can go in and do it every year.”

About to enter his 19th season at the helm, Whittingham admitted his time as head coach may be coming to an end in the near future. But he says he is fully committed for this coming season.

“I’m 63 years old,” Whittingham said. “I’ve been at this a long time. At some point, it’s going to come to an end. I can say right now that I’m having a blast. I’ve got energy, I’ve got enthusiasm and excitement for this upcoming season.”

There was not an announcement regarding the conference’s new media rights deal, but Whittingham is confident it will be good for the league.

“Obviously everybody is waiting for the TV deal to come out,” Whittingham said. “I think it’s going to be good. I don’t have any inside info, but just from what I hear, I think we’re going to be pleased with it.”

The Utes kick off the 2023 season against Florida at Rice-Eccles Stadium on August 31.