Utes open training camp with quarterback competition taking center stage

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Let the quarterback competition begin.

The Utes football team opened training camp on Wednesday, and all eyes were on the battle for the starting job between Cam Rising and Charlie Brewer.

But Rising and Brewer are taking it all in stride.

“Everyday you’re just going in to compete and making sure you’re as good as you can for the team,” said Rising. “That’s pretty much how it is. We’re competing against each other for that number one spot, but it’s all about the team.”

“For a starting point, I think it went pretty well,” Brewer said about the first day of camp. “I feel a lot more comfortable than I did in the spring for sure. Getting to go through spring ball and then the summer until now, I feel really good.”

Brewer threw for 9,700 yards and 65 touchdowns in four years at Baylor, and is considered the favorite to win the job. He is on multiple preseason watch lists, like the Davey O’Brien Award and the Maxwell Award.

“I just thought it was a really good situation,” Brewer said about why he transferred to Utah. “This is a really good team, a team that’s going to win. I wanted to be a part of a winning team.”

Rising, a transfer from Texas, knows how good Brewer was at Baylor.

“Just his knowledge,” Rising said. “I mean, playing for that long, starting for that long, I watched him play when I was at Texas. He’s a great player.”

Rising won the starting job last year over Jake Bentley before getting suffering a season-ending shoulder injury in the very first game against USC. After missing spring practice, he is back to full strength.

“He’s 100 percent,” head coach Kyle Whittingham said. “He looked great today, like his old self. I detected no lack of arm strength. He took every rep that he was supposed to take, and he said he felt great.”

So just how tight is the competition? Well, just ask the wide receivers.

“I can’t leak any info, but it is tight,” said Solomon Enis. “It’s tight right now, and it probably won’t come out until maybe the second week of the season. That’s how tight it is.”

“It’s a good problem to have,” added Britain Covey. “It’s not like you’re searching for a quarterback, like who’s going to be our guy? We’ve got two guys who can really go out there and play.”

Whittingham hopes a starter will emerge during camp, but he is not sure if he will reveal it until the season opener September 2nd against Weber State.

“We’re just trying to get the competition up and going and start the evaluations,” Whittingham said. “Once we get close to naming a guy, then we’ll talk about how we’re going to handle that.”

One noticeable absence from the first day of camp was defensive lineman Maxs Tupai, who Whittingham said will not be with the team this season.