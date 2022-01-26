Utes match longest losing streak in school history with 71-54 defeat at Washington State

PULLMAN, Wash. (ABC4 Sports) – You have to go all the way back to the 1935-36 season to find the last time the Utah men’s basketball team has lost nine straight games.

The Utes matched that dubious streak Wednesday night with a 71-54 loss at Washington State, as the Utes fell to 8-13 on the season, 1-10 in the Pac-12.

Lazar Stefanovic led the Utes with 11 points, but he was the only Utah player to score in double figures.

Brandon Carlson made his return after a five-game absence following an appendectomy. Carlson scored eight points and grabbed two rebounds in 19 minutes of action.

Andrej Jakimovski and Tyrell Roberts lead Washington State with 15 points each, while Noah Williams added 10.

The Cougars took an 8-point lead into the half, and used a 14-0 run early in the second half to blow the game open, leading by as many as 24 points.

Utah got a short 8-0 run going after Rollie Worster connected three point play to bring the Utes within 55-42 before Washington State answered with an 8-2 run of its own to force another Utah timeout with 4:41 left to play.

The Utes committed 19 turnovers, and shot just 39.1 percent from the field.

Utah will try to avoid its first 10-game losing streak in school history Saturday at Washington.