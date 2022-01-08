Utes losing streak extends to four after 77-61 loss to Washington State

Utah guard Both Gach (2) drives against Washington State guard Noah Williams (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Runnin’ Utes are in a serious funk.

Tyrell Roberts knocked down five 3-pointers and Washington State picked up its first win at Utah since 1946, taking a 77-61 win in a Pac-12 battle Saturday.

The Cougars earned just their second win at Utah all-time and snapped a 13-game losing streak to the Utes.

Utah has now lost four games in a row, and fell to 1-5 in Pac-12 play this season.

Roberts hit a trey with just under 10 minutes to play in the first half to give the Cougars the lead for good, 19-18. Mouhamed Gueye dunked twice and and scored eight points and Michael Flowers and Andrej Jakimovski each hit from distance to close out the half and WSU took a 40-30 lead into intermission.

Roberts and Jakimovski hit back-to-back 3-pointers to push the Washington State lead to 16 points, 66-50, with less than six minutes to play, but Both Gach answered with a pair of free throws, a 3 and a layup and Dusan Mahorcic added two free throws to get the Utes within single digits, 68-59. Their final points came on Marco Anthony’s layup with 1:39 left.

Roberts was 5 of 9 from beyond the arc and led WSU with 17 points. Flowers added 12 points and six assists and Noah Williams and Gueye each added 11 points and Jakimovski, who hit 3 of 5 from distance, added 10 points and a team-high seven rebounds. Washington State (9-6, 2-2 Pac-12) hit 12 of 30 3-point attempts and held a 39-33 advantage on the boards, pulling down a dozen offensive caroms.

Gach scored 15 points off the bench to lead Utah (8-8, 1-5). Anthony and David Jenkins, Jr. each contributed 10 points.

The Utes made just 5 of 22 three-point attempts, and shot just 35.3 percent from the field overall.

Utah will look to snap its four-game losing streak at Arizona State Thursday night.