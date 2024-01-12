SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The #19 Utah women’s basketball nearly pulled off a comeback win over one of the top teams in the nation, but the Utes fell short against #8 Stanford Friday night, 66-64.

Alissa Pili led Utah with 16 points, but her potential game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer was off, as the Utes fell to 11-5 on the season, 1-3 in the Pac-12. Utah lost just five games all of last year.

Utah Lady Utes vs. Stanford Cardinal at Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, UT on Friday, January 12, 2024. ©Bryan Byerly

Jenna Johnson had 15 points for the Utes, while Ines Vieira and Matyson Wilke each scored 11.

Kiki Iriafen led the Cardinal with a game-high 25 points to go along with 16 rebounds. Hannah Jump added 12 points for Stanford (15-1). The Cardinal out-rebounded the Utes, 40-32.

Stanford took a 7-point lead into the half, and led 61-52 with 7:30 to play before the Utes mounted a rally.

Wilke’s three-pointer with 3:49 left cut the Stanford lead to 61-60. But Cameron Brink extended the lead to 64-60 with a three-pointer of her own.

Pili cut the deficit to one point again with a jumper with 56 seconds left to play, but could not score the rest of the way, as her last-second three point attempt was an air ball.

Pili made just 5 of 18 shots from the field and was hounded by double teams and Stanford’s interior height.

Johnson had her best offensive game of the season while also battling Brink in the post. But Johnson didn’t score in the fourth quarter.

The Utes made 13 of 32 (40.6%) from three-point range, but were able to hit just 10 of 27 shots (37%) from two.

The Utes have now lost three out of their last four games, and are 4-4 since starting guard Gianna Kneepkens was lost for the season with a broken foot.

Stanford Hall of Fame coach Tara VanDerveer moved one win from tying former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s all-time wins record of 1,202.

Utah will next host Cal Sunday at noon at the Huntsman Center.