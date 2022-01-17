Utes lose heartbreaker at Arizona State, 64-62

Arizona State guard Marreon Jackson (3) drives between Arizona State center Enoch Boakye (14), Utah guard Lazar Stefanovic (20) and guard Both Gach (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

TEMPE, Ariz. (ABC4 Sports) – The University of Utah men’s basketball team just can’t seem to catch a break these days.

Jalen Graham scored six of Arizona State’s final nine points and the Sun Devils beat Utah 64-62 on Monday for the Utes’ sixth straight loss.

Graham made a hook shot in the lane with 56 seconds left to give Arizona State a 62-60 lead. After Utah called a timeout with 36.8 left, David Jenkins Jr. beat the shot-clock buzzer with a jumper near the free-throw line after getting his defender in the air.

Graham scored again in the lane, off a nice pass from Marreon Jackson, with 4.6 seconds left and Jenkins was stripped of the ball by Jay Heath at the buzzer.

Kimani Lawrence scored a game-high 18 points for Arizona State (6-9, 2/3 Pac-12), which was playing its third game in 28 days — and its second in 15. DJ Horne added 13 points and Graham finished with 10.

Graham was coming off a career-high 16 points, in 19 minutes, in a loss to Colorado.

Jenkins scored 14 points for Utah (8-10, 1-7). Rollie Worster added 13 points and Dusan Mahorcic had 12 points and eight rebounds. The Utes were 17 of 20 from the free-throw line while Arizona State shot 3 for 12, but Utah lost the turnover battle 14-8.

Utah jumped out to an early 7-4 lead at the first media timeout after Marco Anthony’s 3-pointer was sandwiched by buckets from Riley Battin and Rollie Worster. Dusan Mahorcic made it a 9-4 lead after backing down his man on the near block before Arizona State closed within 11-10 with 11:53 left in the first frame.

The Utes finally put an end to the ASU’s 8-0 run thanks to a nice turnaround jumper from Worster before Lazar Stefanovic drained a three on the next possession. That lead, however, was short-lived as the Sun Devils answered with a quick 5-0 spurt that forced a Utah timeout with 5:43 left in the half down 22-18.

Utah headed into the locker room with a 28-26 lead courtesy of a David Jenkins Jr. 3-pointer at the buzzer to close out the final 3:11 of the half on 7-1 run.

Both teams exchanged baskets to start the half before an 8-0 run by the Sun Devils (6-9, 2-3 Pac-12) forced yet another Utah timeout (13:39) down 39-33. The Utes began to be more aggressive and slowly picked away at the ASU lead. Both Gach got the Runnin’ Utes within 47-46 after completing the and-1 opportunity and cap off Utah’s 9-4 run out of the 7:48 media timeout.

A back-and-forth battle then ensued between the two teams with the lead changing six different times on top of four ties. Following Worster’s corner three, ASU tied things up at 53-53 on the next possession before Jenkins Jr. gave the Utes a 56-63 edge when he banked in a straightaway triple before the 3:46 media break.

The final three minutes came down to execution after the media break with Utah going just 2-of-5 from the field while Arizona State went 5-of-6 – including the game winner from Graham.

Utah returns home next week to entertain a pair of top-25 ranked opponents in #9 UCLA and #16 USC.