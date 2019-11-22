Utes lose first game of season to Coastal Carolina, 79-57

Utah guard Rylan Jones (15) gets a screen from forward Riley Battin (21) against Coastal Carolina guard Tyrell Gumbs-Frater (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Myrtle Beach Invitational in Conway, S.C., Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

CONWAY, S.C. (ABC4 Sports) – After three straight victories to start the season, including a record 94-point win and its first win over a Big Ten team in a decade, the Runnin’ Utes came crashing back down to Earth on Thursday at the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

Keishawn Brewton scored 22 points and hit six 3-pointers, and Coastal Carolina beat Utah 79-57.

Ebrima Dibba added 19 points, DeVante’ Jones had 16 points and Garrick Green finished with 12 for the Chanticleers (3-2). Playing on their home court, they shot 45%, hit 11 3-pointers and pulled away midway through the second half with a Brewton-led 26-9 run.

Timmy Allen had 15 points for the Utes (3-1), who never led outside of the opening 6 minutes but pulled to 44-38 on Jaxon Brenchley’s layup with 16½ minutes remaining.

“It was kind of variety of things,” said Utah head coach Larry Krystkowiak. “In the first half I thought we earned some pretty good shots, they didn’t go in. It doesn’t have to be more complicated than that, you’ve got to make open shots. We got outstripped.”

Brewton hit four 3s during that game-breaking run, which Dibba capped with a free throw that made it 70-47 with 5:53 to play.

“The only way you get experience is time,” Krystkowiak said about his young team. “The only way you heal when you’re mourning over somebody’s death is time. You can’t speed it up, you’ve got to live it and you go through and you talk and your team hopefully grows if they’re made of the right stuff.”

Utah — which entered shooting 40% from 3-point range — shot just 18% from long distance and matched a season low with five of them. The Utes shot just 25% in the second half.

The Utes will next face Ohio University Friday at 5:30 p.m.