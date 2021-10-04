Utes use football to heal in dealing with death of Aaron Lowe

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4 Sports) – It’s been over a week now that University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe was shot and killed at a house party.

And even though a week has passed, the coaches, players, and program are still grieving.

“The tragic devastating loss of Aaron Lowe is still weighing heavy on our hearts and our program, we miss Aaron,” said Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham. “For our team to experience the loss, we had less than a year period of time, with Ty and Aaron it has been a challenge.”

“Not an easy time, what happened was terrible,” said Utah quarterback Cam Rising. “It doesn’t make sense, it still baffles me to this day just thinking about it.”

“This program has been through a lot emotionally and outside of football and that’s a thing people tend to forget, at the end of the day we still take our pads off and we’re still human,” said offensive lineman Nick Ford. “So I think the best thing is that we’re really a family.”

“This has been the most challenging year of my coaching career, hands down without any question,” Whittingham said.

Now with Aaron Lowe’s loss still in their minds, Utah’s football team looks to use this tragic moment to bring the team together and try to accomplish its goals.

“Football is a great distraction and having Aaron’s mom come talk to us and tell us to continue on because that’s what Aaron would want was kind of the last thing we needed before we could really deal with it,” said wide receiver Britain Covey.

“The best way to heal is to get through this together and to get back to some sense of normalcy, but at the same time you never put it out of your mind,” said Whittingham. “But it’s a therapy getting back on the field. You won’t see anyone wearing 22 in this program again, at least as long as I’m the head coach. We’d like to see that retired permanently, that’s our wish and I think you’ll see that happen.”

Coming off a much needed bye week, Utah heads to Los Angeles, California to take on USC on October 9th.