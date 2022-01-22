Utes longest losing skid in 10 years extends to eight in a row, 79-67

January 22, 2022, Salt Lake City, UT: The University of Utah Utes Men’s Basketball versus University of Southern California Trogans at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, January 22, 2022. (Photo by Bryan Byerly)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah men’s basketball team put up a fight against another top-25 team, but its historic losing streak continues.

Drew Peterson scored 23 points on 9 of 10 shooting, and Boogie Ellis added 18 to power No. 16 USC past Utah 79-67 on Saturday at the Huntsman Center, handing Utah it’s eighth straight loss.

“There’s nothing USC doesn’t have,” Utah head coach Craig Smith said. “They have great point guard play, great athleticism up and down the lineup, elite size and versatility. When you make mistakes, they make you pay.”

The 8-game skid matches the longest losing streak in school history. Utah lost eight in a row twice in the 2011-12 season and once in the 1942-43 season.

Gabe Madson scored a a career-high 20 points to lead the Utes. Lazar Stefanovic was the only other Utah player to score in double figures with 10 points.

“I kind of expected this,” said Madsen, whose freshman year was marred by injuries. “I put in a lot of work and I have prided myself as a gym rat. Today, opportunity met preparation.”

When the Utes finally got within single digits with 5:38 to play, Max Agbonkpolo dunked and Peterson hit a 3-pointer for USC (16-2, 6-2 Pac-12).

Peterson made all five of his 3-point attempts and went 9-for-10 from the field in addition to grabbing seven rebounds.

Madsen made 5 of 11 shots from three-point range for Utah (8-12, 1-9). Dusan Mahorcic added nine points and five rebounds, while Rollie Worster led the Utes with six assists.

The Trojans’ height bothered the Utes around the rim and their quickness disrupted the Utah offense. A 42-30 rebound disparity helped give the Trojans 15 second-chance points and 40-20 advantage on points in the paint.

USC led by as many as 15 in the first half when Peterson made a 3-pointer to make it 29-14. Madsen’s trio of 3s and some key hustle plays brought the Utes with 35-30 at the half.

Branden Carlson, Utah’s leading scorer, is nearing a return but sat out and has now missed five games due to appendicitis.

USC defeated Utah 93-73 on Dec. 1 in Los Angeles.

The Utes will try to avoid its longest losing streak in school history Wednesday night at Washington State.

Utah retired the #20 jersey worn by the late Wat Misaka, a member of Utah’s 1944 NCAA and 1947 NIT title teams, a Japanese American who passed away in 2019. Playing for the New York Knicks, Misaka was the first non-white player in the Basketball Association of America, the precursor to the NBA. Even recent glory days of Utah seem far away when comparing skill against a team like USC, but the Utes still play hard amid the mounting losses.