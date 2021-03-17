Utes linebacker Devin Lloyd puts the NFL on hold

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Devin Lloyd would have assuredly been an NFL draft pick after last year’s abbreviated season. But the standout linebacker had unfinished business at Utah, and decided to come back for a fourth season.

“More than anything, I want to win,” said Lloyd, who had 139 tackles and 8.5 sacks over the last two seasons. “I want to leave with a championship, maybe a nice little ring on my finger, hopefully a couple rings. My passion for the game as well, and I know the NFL isn’t going anywhere. More than anything, I just want to cement a legacy here at the University of Utah.”

Lloyd consulted a couple of former Utah linebackers who are now in the NFL, in Cody Barton and Francis Bernard. They both stayed for their senior years, and Barton especially gave him some sound advice.

“The way he essentially put it was, would you rather have somebody give you a million dollars right now or five million dollars in a year from now,” Lloyd said. “That kind of resonated with me in terms of the investment aspect of it.”

It wasn’t just a financial decision, though. Lloyd also wanted to come back for Ty Jordan, who tragically died in December in an accidental shooting. Lloyd and the entire team are dedicating this season to Jordan.

“I definitely took it into play just because it did affect me a lot,” Lloyd said. “It definitely came into play.”

At 6-3, 232 pounds, Lloyd already looks and moves like an NFL player. But he wants to get even quicker and more aggressive this season.

“Basically just eliminating all hesitation in my game,” Lloyd said about his goals this year. “Using my God-given abilities to separate, make tackles and really just running through people. It’s going to be a fun year for sure.”