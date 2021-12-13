Utes linebacker Devin Lloyd named first team All-American

Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) readies for a play in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/George Frey)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The accolades continue to pour in for Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd.

Already named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, Lloyd earned another prestigious honor on Monday, being named to the Associated Press All-America first-team.

Lloyd is Utah’s ninth first team AP All-American in program history, also marking the first AP All-American first-team linebacker for the Utes. Lloyd, a two-time first-team All-Pac-12 selection, was this year’s Pac-12 Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Year and the Pac-12 Championship Game MVP.

The three-time Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week has a team-high 106 tackles (22.0 TFL, 8.0 sacks) this season, adding four interceptions and six pass breakups. He ranks No. 2 in the FBS in total tackles for loss (22.0) and is tied for second in the Pac-12 in total tackles (106).

He has had at least 1.0 tackle for loss in 10 of Utah’s 13 games this season and his 8.0 sacks leads all Pac-12 linebackers. The Reese’s Senior Bowl invitee native has also had seven or more tackles in 10 of Utah’s 13 games in 2021, including starting the season with three straight double-digit games.

Lloyd is tied for the lead among linebackers in the FBS in total interceptions (4) and is one of just two linebackers in the country that have scored multiple pick-sixes. One of his pick-sixes came against Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship Game, complimenting his seven tackles to earn MVP of the game.

He graded out at 93.3 by PFF in the Pac-12 Championship, the highest by any linebacker in a game this season.

Lloyd and the Utes return to action on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 when they take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl.