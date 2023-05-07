MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (ABC4 Sports) – The Utes lacrosse team is going to play in its first NCAA Tournament.

Utah defeated Air Force, 11-9, to win the ASUN Conference championship, and earns the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The selection show is scheduled for 7:30 pm. Sunday night.

‼️UTES WIN‼️



Utah claims its first @ASUNLacrosse Championship with its 11-9 win over Air Force🙌



Your Utes are ℕℂ𝔸𝔸 ℂ𝕙𝕒𝕞𝕡𝕚𝕠𝕟𝕤𝕙𝕚𝕡𝕤 bound🔥#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/8npopoUSU4 — Utah Lacrosse (@UtahLacrosse) May 7, 2023

Carson Moyer scored four goals for the Utes, while Koa Todd and Jordan Hyde each added two goals in the victory.

Tyler Bradbury, Jared Andreala, Ryan Stines also added goals for the Utes. Colin Lenskold made nine saves in goal.

Utah heads into the NCAA Tournament on an 11-game winning streak and with an overall record of 12-4. The 12 victories in the most in school history.

Air Force outshot Utah, 44-42, but the Utes put more shots on goal, 22-18.

Cole Brams was named the ASUN Tournament MVP. Brams won 21-of-23 faceoffs (.913) to set a new single-game record for the Utes, while also setting an ASUN Tournament record.

Utah dominated possession in the game, winning 91 percent of the faceoffs today, holding Air Force to just two faceoff wins.

Utah came into the tournament as the #1 seed in the ASUN Tournament for the first time in school history.

Only 18 teams make the NCAA Tournament, with the quarterfinal rounds being played in Albany and Annapolis. The championship match will be played in Philadelphia.