Utes kick off Rose Bowl week at Disneyland

ANAHEIM, Calif. (ABC4 Sports) – The University of Utah visited the happiest place on Earth to kick off Rose Bowl week in Southern California.

The Utes, who will take on Ohio State in the Rose Bowl New Year’s Day, visited Disneyland Monday afternoon, and were part of the Main Street parade.

“It was amazing,” said Utah quarterback Cam Rising. “The parade is something that I always watched growing up and something I dreamed of being a part of one day. To be a part of it, especially for the Rose Bowl, it was a great experience, and I’m just happy we got to get that done.”

Even head coach Kyle Whittingham was able to enjoy the festivities for a while, taking a break from focusing on the game.

“Yeah, pretty cool,” Whittingham said. “I’ve been to Disneyland about 30 times and seen the parades go by, but never been in one. So, it was a great experience.”

“Coming here to Disneyland you don’t even think about football, you kind of focus on being in the happiest place there is and it gives you that break,” Rising said. “That little freedom, peace of mind to just have fun and not really focus on football.”

As for the game, Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson is skipping the Rose Bowl to enter the NFL draft. Wilson is the Buckeyes second leading receiver with 70 catches for 1,068 yards and 12 touchdowns. Wilson is considered a potential first-round draft pick.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day also said Monday that wide receiver Chris Olave, who leads the team with 13 touchdown catches, along with offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere and defensive tackle Haskell Garrett are bypassing the game as well.

Utah takes on Ohio State in the Rose Bowl New Year’s Day at 3:00 p.m.