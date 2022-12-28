ANAHEIM (ABC4 Sports) – The University of Utah football team kicked off Rose Bowl week with a trip to Disneyland, and the team was in good spirits on the “Happiest Place on Earth.”

“It’s always awesome,” said quarterback Cam Rising. “One thing I loved coming to Disneyland growing up was seeing the parade and now to be a part of it for two years in a row is spectacular.”

“It was awesome being a part of it,” added wide receiver DeVaughn Vele. “I grew up in California as well, watching the parade, so being part of it was something different.”

Safety R.J. Hubert is a huge Disney fan, and he brought his wife and kids to Disneyland Wednesday.

“Yeah, it was amazing to see all the Utah fans and just to be a part of that,” Hubert said. “You dream of those things when you’re a little kid and now to be on the other side, in the parade, was amazing.”

Even head coach Kyle Whittingham had a good time taking a break from preparations for Penn State.

“Well, I’m going with my grandkids on the rides, that’s coming up next, so that will be my favorite part of the day,” Whittingham said.”

“I love Disney,” added defensive end Devin Kaufusi. “I grew up in a big family, so we couldn’t really make it out to Disneyland that much, so this has been a magical experience for sure.”

Utah and Penn State will play for the Rose Bowl title Monday, January 2nd at 3:00 p.m.