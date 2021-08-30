Utes in final preparations for season opener

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The University of Utah football team opens its season September 2nd against Weber State.

It will be the first time Rice Eccles Stadium will be at full capacity since November 30th, 2019.

“We’re looking forward to getting the season underway, said Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham. “Really excited to get back in the stadium with our fans.”

Those fans will also get their first look at new starting quarterback Charlie Brewer, who beat out last year’s starter Cam Rising.

“I believe our team would have been just fine with either decision. They would have rallied around whichever guy ultimately won the job,” said Whittingham. “They’re both very well respected, hard workers. It was a close call it could have gone either way but Charlie’s experience having started over 40 games, played in over 40 division one games and the success he had at Baylor throwing the football.”

Part of the reason he was selected was because of his experience but he also has the attributes to play quarterback.

“He’s poised, calm under pressure, goes through his reed progression very quickly, is decisive, he gets the ball out of his hand quickly, accurate thrower,” Whittingham said.

The Utes will host in state FCS program Weber State September 2nd at Rice Eccles Stadium.