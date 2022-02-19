Utes hold off Cal for second straight win, 60-58

Utah guard Marco Anthony brings the ball up against California during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

BERKELEY, Calif. (ABC4 Sports) – After going over a full year without a road victory, the Utes have picked up two road wins in three days.

Marco Anthony led a balanced attack with 13 points, as the Utes basketball team defeated Cal Saturday night, 60-58.

Brandon Carlsen and Rollie Worster each scored eight points, while Both Gach added seven points off the bench.

Both teams struggled from three-point range, with Utah going 2 for 13 from beyond the arc and the Golden Bears hitting 3 of 16 three-point shots.

Gabe Madsen made the only two three-balls for the Utes and finished with six points.

For the second straight game, Utah’s defense was the difference. The Utes held Cal to just 39 percent shooting and forced 14 turnovers.

Utah took a 32-24 halftime lead, and increased it to as many as 12 points in the second half before Cal rallied late.

Jalen Celestine hit a three-pointer with five seconds left to cut Utah’s lead to 59-58, but Anthony made one of two free throws to seal the game.

Anthony made 5 of 11 shots from the field, to go along with four rebounds and a team-high four assists.

The Utes made just 40 percent of its shots from the field, but sank 14 of 17 free throws.

This is the first time since November that Utah has won back-to-back games.

Utah (11-16, 4-13 Pac-12) next hosts #3 Arizona Thursday night at the Huntsman Center.